Judge urges Canaan Presbyterian graduates to rise above bullying

Justice Frank Seepersad. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

JUSTICE Frank Seepersad urged young students to stand firm against bullying and embrace personal growth when he addressed graduates of Canaan Presbyterian Primary School during their annual graduation and prize-giving ceremony on June 11 at Susamachar Presbyterian Church, San Fernando.

In a speech that stressed courage, self-worth, and perseverance, Justice Seepersad told graduates that success was not tied to prestige schools, wealth, or status, but instead depends on belief in oneself, hard work, and compassion for others.

“Bullies feed on fear. Do not succumb,” he said. “Call them out so they can be helped and held accountable.”

Seepersad told each student they were “fashioned in the image of God” and had a unique purpose. He also reassured them that the school they will attend in September does not define their value or future.

“If you look around, many of the people within our society who are making transformative differences are not graduands of the prestige school system.”

He also told them happiness came not from personal pursuit alone, but from helping others.

“Work with and assist others, because it is in giving that we get, and by rendering service, we are served,” he said.

“Interestingly, this is how life works because happiness is not always found by chasing only what you want. It often comes when you work collaboratively and assist others in finding what they need.”

Seepersad also told the story of twin brothers raised in the same difficult circumstances, one who fell into crime, the other who became successful, to underscore that choices, not circumstances, determined outcomes.

Encouraging resilience, he likened personal growth to an aircraft’s flight, saying, “You must think of your dreams as your lift, and your fears as the weight. Soaring occurs when your lift exceeds your weight.”

Justice Seepersad also called the graduates to action: “With a clear strategy, unwavering resolve, and a commitment to empathy and integrity, you will soar to success.”

“Where you live, how much money your parents have, what car they drive, are all matters which are of no moment. Success lies in the palm of your hand.

“You must understand that you have the power to fashion your outcome but you have to envision it and then work steadfastly towards it.”

While recognising there were challenges in TT, Seepersad assured the young students that the country was still very privileged with many educational options open to them.

“And the opening of the UWI Debe campus could be a gamechanger. Hopefully, if thought is given to open a fully functional campus such a development would reset existing social inequities, and this needed paradigm shift would benefit thousands of citizens by making educational opportunities more accessible.”

“You, dear graduands, need to understand that geographic limitations will not prevent you from soaring to success. Two little boys from humble families in the rural communities of Castara and Mason Hall emerged as prime ministers. Our current Prime Minister faced trying circumstances in Siparia but was persistent and she persevered, and our current Leader of the Opposition was born right here in South, in the rural community of Borde Narve,” he said as he recognised TT’s leaders.

“You have living examples to emulate and you must be encouraged to recognise that here in your twin island state, you can strive for greatness, there are no glass ceilings and you can attain any position that you desire. All you need to do is dare to dream and position yourself to soar.”

He concluded by breaking down the word “SOAR” into four guiding principles: strategy, obligation, attitude of greatness, and resilience.

“You are obligated to show up for you. Have an attitude rooted in integrity and kindness. And when turbulence comes, be ready to bounce back,” he said.