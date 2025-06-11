Hopefully the start of more reliable TTPS

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The recent acquisition of 67 brand-new RAV4 vehicles for the police is a much-needed and welcome development, especially at a time when the public has been loudly calling for stronger law enforcement visibility and faster emergency response.

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin’s assurances of a proper maintenance system, complete with individual vehicle files and scheduled servicing, are encouraging. For too long we’ve watched millions of taxpayers’ dollars vanish into what the CoP himself described as police “graveyards” – fields of abandoned, derelict vehicles that once held promise but were never properly maintained.

This time, things must be different. The people of this country are not interested in shiny parades or photo ops – we want results. We want working police vehicles on the road, not parked at stations with mechanical issues or sent to rot due to bureaucratic neglect.

It is refreshing to hear that Tobago has not been left out and that the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) Unit will benefit directly from this investment, which we hope will translate to faster response times and increased safety for citizens.

That said, these vehicles are only as effective as the systems and people behind them. Proper maintenance, accountability, and strategic deployment are crucial. So too is enforcement – because, as Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander rightly pointed out, “You can drive all day and all night, but without enforcement you are just another vehicle on the road.”

This $23 million fleet must not be treated as another short-term fix or PR move. It must signal a cultural shift in the TTPS – towards discipline, efficiency, and service to the public.

We hope this is not just the start of a new fleet, but the beginning of a more reliable, better-managed police service.

DEREK GHOURALAL

via e-mail