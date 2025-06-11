Hope wants Windies batsman add finesse to power

West Indies' Shai Hope, left, plays a shot as England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler looks on during the ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, June 1. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES T20 captain Shai Hope wants his team to seize key moments and deliver more complete performances following back-to-back white-ball series losses at the hands of England, and ahead of a three-match T20 series against Ireland, bowling off on June 12.

Hope captained the West Indies ODI and T20 teams to consecutive 3-0 losses to the Three Lions over the past two weeks, and is calling for an improved showing against the Irish, before they return to the Caribbean.

Speaking after the T20 series loss to England on June 9, Hope said, “We haven’t really put a complete game together. We start well with the bat and ball but fall away in the back end. We just need to find ways to have that complete game.”

While the result was disappointing, Hope was optimistic that the squad could learn from their shortcomings and build momentum moving forward.

Just before the England white-ball series bowled off, Ireland hosted West Indies for a three-match ODI series, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Coming off a heavy English loss, Hope remains quietly confident they can turn the tables against Ireland.

“We got to improve everywhere. We’re going to be back in the Caribbean soon and it would be good to bring some success with us back home. We got three more games, quick turnaround once again, but something to look forward to. It’s about chipping away, progressing and getting better,” he added.

When asked whether the team needed to find more power-hitters, Hope offered a balanced perspective.

“Yes and no,” he said. “We already have quite a lot of power-hitters in the Caribbean. The key for me is trying to limit as many dot balls as possible. If we can marry that power with consistent strike rotation, we’ll be in a better place.”

Hope, who scored 45 runs in the final T20, spoke about the challenges of adapting his game to different conditions.

“Today I had to try something different. The ground (Ageas Ground in Southampton) is pretty big, so I looked for boundaries and played the scoop a few times. Going forward, as a batting group, we need to score consistently and blend power with finesse.”

The first T20 versus Ireland bowls off at 10 am (TT time) at Bready Cricket Ground on June 12, with the next two matches set for June 14 and 15.

After this tour, the squad returns home before Australia’s month-long tour of the Caribbean, which opens with three Tests followed by a five-match T20 series, from June 25 to July 28.