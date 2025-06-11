Generations of musical royalty to grace Kafe Blue stage

Daniel Gulston delighted those present at the Trinidad All Stars Day celebration on Duke Street, Port of Spain, on May 21. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road's premier live music venue, has announced two shows celebrating the rich, multi-generational talent of Trinidad and Tobago.

The events will feature celebrated musical families and a rising star of the steelpan world, all connected by a shared legacy with the legendary 90-year-old Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.

On June 14, pannist, musician and arranger Kobie Alleyne will mark his 25th birthday at the venue. Fresh off his 2024 Miami Carnival Panorama victory with his band Sticks' and Tones, Alleyne continues a proud family tradition. His parents, Fitzroy and Gail, are former pannists with Trinidad All Stars and have been instrumental in his development. For his birthday performance, Kobie will be joined by special guests Eko and Sachelle.

On June 20, Kafe Blue will present A Family Affair, which will be headlined by renowned pannist and "son" of Trinidad All Stars Dane Gulston, who will perform alongside his sons, Denilson and Daniel Gulston. Sharing the stage will be another iconic family duo: soca monarch and calypso icon Austin "Super Blue" Lyons and his powerhouse daughter, soca artist and songwriter Terri Lyons. This event promises a powerful showcase of family, tradition, and musical mastery.

Both events begin at 7:30 pm.

For more information and reservations for either show, call 758-2902 or 627-2127.