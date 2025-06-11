Futsal Corporate Cup to improve workplace health

Gabre Jesus McTair, second from left, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs; Inshan Mohammed, Physical & Education Curriculum Officer in the Ministry of Education, centre, and Carolyn Farley, chairperson, Trinbago Futsal League, second from right; with the Futsal girls at Futsal Corporate Cup launch at Media Room, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on May 29. - Innis Francis

THE countdown is on and excitement continues to build for the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup, set to begin on June 19. Twelve teams will be battling for the trophy. Apart from an exciting showcase of skill and competition, the aim of the tournament is to pay attention to wellness and mental health of employees.

"In a time when burnout, isolation and sedentary lifestyles are on the rise in corporate environments, futsal is emerging as an innovative solution," a Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup release said.

"The Corporate Cup arrives at a time when employee wellness has become a top priority for organisations, both regionally and globally. The use of sport – especially small-sided, accessible formats like futsal – is increasingly recognised as a strategic tool for improving workplace health, morale and productivity."

A 2023 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasised that physical inactivity contributes to over five million preventable deaths globally each year, urging workplaces to become active promoters of movement and wellness. The WHO also highlighted that integrating structured sport into the corporate setting can significantly reduce absenteeism, improve mental health outcomes and enhance interpersonal communication across teams.

Locally, a 2022 Caribbean Public Health Agency study on workplace wellness in TT, found that only 27 per cent of employees meet the recommended weekly physical activity levels, citing long working hours, stress and sedentary job roles as key barriers.

Futsal is expected to help the participants strike a balance between work and play.

Unlike traditional football, futsal is played on a smaller indoor court. It requires fewer players, minimal setup, and shorter match durations – making it ideal for busy professionals. It offers cardiovascular benefits, cognitive stimulation, and importantly, the opportunity for real-time teamwork and social bonding.

Proman, defending champions and a top contender in Group A, see the tournament as an extension of their corporate wellness programme. “This initiative helps build bonds between departments, fosters friendly competition and motivates our team to stay active,” said a Proman representative. “We’re here to win, but also to grow stronger together.”

Other teams echo this sentiment. Republic Bank, WITCO, Caribbean Gas Chemicals Ltd and the South West Regional Health Authority, among others, have embraced futsal as a fun and meaningful way to boost employee engagement and reduce stress in the workplace.

President of Futsal Association of TT Geoffrey Edwards shared that this tournament is just the beginning. “We are using the Corporate Cup as a stepping stone to build leagues for secondary schools, communities and more. We are laying the foundation for a year-round futsal movement across TT.”