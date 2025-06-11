Family: Malini's soul can't rest – DNA tests delay state's release of murdered teen's body

Andrew Persad, father of 15-year-old Malini Persad who went missing from her Barrackpore home in April, shows Newsday a photograph of her on his cell phone during an interview on June 10. - Innis Francis

RELATIVES of an autistic teen found dead seven weeks ago continue to have their hopes of closure delayed as her body is yet to be released to them by the state. However, the Minister of Justice said a report should be released soon.

Malini Persad, 15, went missing from her on April 13. Her decomposing body was found on April 17 in a forested area off KPA Road in Barrackpore by officers of the Southern Division and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.

Her father, Andrew, said the delayed DNA test results continue to hinder their ability to put the tragedy behind them.

"That's what's been taking the toll. You know, the longer it's prolonged, the longer it's taking us to say our goodbye.

"When you put something at rest, at least you know that you did the right thing in terms of religious-wise. You have all these rituals to do at every time.. 'The soul is not resting until you put that soul to rest.'"

He said the saying stayed at the back of their minds as they tried to move on with their lives and makes it feel as though Malini's soul is still in limbo around them.

He said his wife, Leela, was taking the loss particularly hard, having episodes of grief almost daily.

"The mother does miss her daughter. I does try to tell her 'You can't mope whole day, we have to accept reality,' but she, like she can't get it out of her system."

He said, unlike his wife, he worked and used the eight-hour shift as a way to distract himself from thinking about his loss.

"It's like when I come to work, I set my mind like 'Aye, I in work, family is after for when I reach home. So that's how I try to deal with it."

His other daughter, Sunita, shared a room with Malini. Persad said Malini's side of the room was neatened but her bed and other personal items remained.

He was worried about Sunita's ability to concentrate on the CSEC examinations which she sat just weeks after the tragedy unfolded but told her to just do the best she could under the circumstances.

Desperate to get his daughter's body back, Persad said he reached out to his MP Dr Narendra Roopnarine for help. He said Dr Roopnarine told him he should get an update by June 13.

When contacted, Dr Roopnarine confirmed he spoke to Persad but said, given the legal nature of the matter, he preferred not to comment at the time.

Optimistic about his conversation with the MP, Persad said the family had once again put the necessary arrangements in place and was on standby for a funeral, recently compiling all photos of her on a flash drive for a slideshow.

On May 22, Persad made a public call in a Newsday article for the Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj to have the DNA testing expedited.

Newsday was unable to reach Alexander. In a WhatsApp message, Maharaj told Newsday DNA and toxicology services were fully functional at the Forensic Sciences Centre. He said officials at the centre told him the results should be forthcoming by June 17.

Senior Homicide Bureau of Investigations officials told Newsday the body was in an advanced state of decomposition which was why a DNA test was necessary to confirm it belonged to Persad. The family, however, was confident that it was their loved one because of the clothing on the body.

Post-mortem investigations have been riddled with delays since the body was found.

Persad told Newsday the family submitted a DNA sample to investigators on April 18 and were told the autopsy was expected to be done on April 22 after the Easter long weekend.

He said it was pushed back to April 24 and then once more to April 28.

He said it was eventually done and the family was informed on April 29 that the DNA results were expected within three weeks (around May 16).

Police arrested a suspect, Vinod Kotai, 52, of Mussarap Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road after the body was discovered. Kotai was allegedly seen walking with Malini on CCTV footage before she went missing. According to media reports, Kotia confessed to killing her before dying by suicide while in police custody.

(With reporting by Enrique Rupert)