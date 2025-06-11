Education Ministry monitoring bad weather, flooding

- Angelo Marcelle

While the Ministry of Education had taken no decision to close schools as of 9 pm on June 11, it said it is closely monitoring riverine alerts and the potential for flooding as heavy rainfall continues across the country.

The release said the Ministry is in close and continuous communication with the TT Met Service and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to receive timely updates and advisories.

It has not yet said whether any schools would be closed on June 12.

“Particular attention is being given to riverine levels and the potential for flooding in areas identified as vulnerable. This collaborative approach ensures that decisions regarding school operations are made in a timely and informed manner, with the safety and well-being of students, staff, and school communities as the highest priority.”

The Ministry said as the weather conditions continue to develop, it would provide updates to inform the public of any necessary changes to school operations.

“The Ministry encourages all citizens to remain vigilant and stay informed through official communication channels, including the Ministry's website and social media platforms.”