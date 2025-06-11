Cyclist Sheldon Ramjit dominates omnium at Track Challenge No 5

The National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Jeff Mayers

HUMMINGBIRDS International’s Sheldon Ramjit rode to victory in two of the male junior and elite omnium events at the local cycling federation’s Track Challenge #5 which pedaled off on June 8.

In the four-event omnium, Ramjit topped the field in the five-kilometre tempo race (20 laps) and elimination events. He beat to the line Valkyries’ runner-up Matthew Da Costa Hinds and third-placed Ainsley Gay of Titans Cycle & Multi-sport in the former.

And in the elimination, Ramjit pushed Hinds into second once more while Valkyries Maurice Burnette rounded off the top three finishers.

Hinds, however, topped the field in the 10km points race (40 laps) and this time, beat Ramjit into second place while Burnette was third. And in the omnium scratch race, Raiders’ Adam Alexander was in winner’s row with Hinds and Burnette in second and third respectively.

Cristian Nelson (Vapor Wake) emerged victorious in the male juvenile sprint event while Cheyenne Awai (Heatwavce) won the juvenile and elite female sprint.

The masters scratch five-lap race was taken by Radiers Roger Malco (50-59), Arima Wheelers’ Joel Browne (60-69 and Valkyries’ Cyril Fook (70+).

In the tinymites, juvenile and elite female keirin, Valkyries’ Melina Lopez bested Madonna Wheelers’ Kylee Young and Awai into runner-up and third position respectively.

Nelson also won the tinymites and juvenile male keirin ahead of Valkyries’ pair of Lopez and Elisha Greene Jr.