Couple robbed in hold-up in Santa Cruz

- File photo

A couple from Upper Santa Cruz was robbed in broad daylight on Saddle Road around 3 pm on June 10. The victims were driving their silver Honda Civic east near Saddle Vale when a grey Mitsubishi Lancer overtook them and blocked their path.

Two armed men got out of the Mitsubishi announced a hold-up and robbed the couple. From the 50-year-old female victim, they stole a brown envelope containing a passport and receipt book, a grey tote bag with RBL credit and debit cards, US$300, TT$200, a pair of white Apple AirPods valued at US$200, and a lilac Apple iPhone valued at $8,000. The male victim, 76, was also robbed of his Samsung A21s smartphone valued at $1,700. The suspects then got back in the car and fled.

The couple described the first suspect as light-brown in complexion, about five feet six inches tall, dressed in all-black clothing and a mask. The second suspect is of dark complexion, also about five feet six inches tall, and similarly dressed in black.

In a separate incident in Santa Cruz, a 48-year-old woman from Cantaro Village reported her silver Toyota Axio, valued at $125,000, stolen. She had parked and locked the car around 5.30 pm on June 9. The next morning, around 7 am, she discovered it missing.

Acting on information, police found the vehicle later that morning at Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud, Santa Cruz. Several parts, including the lights, fenders, bumpers, trunk, bonnet, and battery, were missing.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.