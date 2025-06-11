Cops, Port Authority engage Beetham students at career day

Science demonstrator Afiya Zoe explains human anatomy to students of Excel Beetham Government Primary School during the school's career day in Beetham Gardens on June 10. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

IN a continued effort to expand their horizons and inspire them to pursue more dynamic career paths, students of the Excel Beetham Government Primary School were treated to an interactive career day on June 10.

The event featured interactive booths from representatives of the police service, the National Institute of Higher Education, the Port Authority and UWI’s Chemistry department.

Acting principal Kenya Kiteme told media the career day, now in its second year, is a component of the Education Ministry’s Cultural Transformation Programme.

“(Last year) was a tremendous success, the children went away speaking so much about it and I know they took away a wealth of knowledge.

“And this year they are looking forward to that much more. Today we’re giving our children another experience to enlighten them about the fields of careers that are out there to expand on what they think they know.

“They are going to take away a whole lot more than they may have read because they’ll get to interact, ask questions and experience it first hand from real-life personnel in the fields. And I’m sure that experience is going to have a lasting impression.”

PC Ashers, who is assigned to the Besson Street Police Station, said the event provided police with a great opportunity to engage with students using interactive displays and inspire them to potentially join the protective services.

“A career day like this is especially important for children in this area to have a clear understanding for what the future has in store for them,” he told media.

He said he was pleasantly surprised by students' positive response to the displays as officers showcased crime-fighting tools such as bullet-proof vests, handcuffs and batons. There was also a live demonstration of magnetic powder being used to detect fingerprints.

“In these areas we tend to have a bad stigma but the norm has been changed due to community policing. We tend to reach out to the community to show them how important it is for them to partner with the police and now the children and parents are buying into it.”

He encouraged the students to continue pursuing their education and look towards a positive mentor despite negative influences in the community.

Exhibitors from the Port Authority said their goal was to educate students on TT’s import and export system as well as make them aware of potential careers in equipment operation.

A PhD chemistry student said she hoped to inspire students to pursue a career in science, especially young girls.

“As a woman in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) I think it’s very important for us to have representation, especially for the little girls coming up.”

Her interactive booth made use of various colourful solutions to demonstrate the process of various chemical reactions.