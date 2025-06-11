Cops foil TSTT robbery in Laventille

TWO men tried to break into the TSTT warehouse at the Eastern Main Road Exchange in Laventille on the morning of June 10 but were forced to flee after police on duty inside the facility fired at them.

Reports say around 9.05 am, two officers noticed a hole in the southern side of the compound wall. A man, whose head was covered with a white plastic bag, pushed his head through the hole before pulling back. Moments later, a second man, similarly dressed and masked, appeared. Both men were wearing dark clothing.

The first suspect entered the compound through the hole, followed by the second man, who appeared to have what looked like a gun tucked into his waistband. As the second suspect reached for the object, one of the officers issued a command for them to stop.

The suspect raised the object in his hand, prompting the officer to fire a single round from a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun in their direction. The men then fled the compound through the same hole. No injuries were reported.

In an unrelated incident on the same day, a tenant at an apartment building in Malabar, Arima, reported hearing gunshots during the early morning hours.

The tenant went to the Arima Police Station around 9.10 am and told police that around 2.30 am he heard several loud explosions.

Later that morning, around 5.30 am, he inspected the exterior of the building and saw multiple bullet holes in the walls of both the upper and lower floor galleries. He also found several spent shells on the ground. No injuries were reported.

On June 9, officers from the Tunapuna Police Station responded to a report of a house break-in in Macoya around 12.09 pm. When they arrived, they saw a man of African descent leaving a single-storey home through a window.

The man looked in the direction of the officers before running. After a search, police held the suspect in a nearby yard. On searching the man, officers found gold and silver jewellery in his front pockets.

The homeowner reported he secured his home around 9.15 am and returned at 12 pm to find a broken front window and the burglar-proofing cut. The inside had been ransacked.

The victim said three gold rings valued at $600, six pairs of gold earrings worth $600, a silver band valued at $800, and four pairs of gold and silver earrings estimated at $5,000 were stolen.