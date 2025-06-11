Cop wins firearm permit appeal

- File photo

AN acting police sergeant has successfully appealed the denial of his application for a firearm user’s licence (FUL), winning his case before the Firearms Appeal Board (FAB) on June 11.

In his appeal, he complained of years of delays and conflicting reports.

In a ruling delivered by board chairman Faraaz Mohammed, the appeal was granted, and the matter would be forwarded to the Commissioner of Police for immediate action.

The officer, whose name is being withheld, was represented by attorneys Lester Chariah and Kent Samlal.

He said he applied for an FUL in 2018, five years after he was the victim of a robbery. When told his file had been lost, he reapplied in 2019 and was again recommended for approval. However, he received no update on his application until 2022, when his attorneys contacted the commissioner. By October of that year, his application was denied because he was allegedly of “intemperate behaviour” and unfit to possess a firearm.

“This reasoning does not make sense to me,” the officer said. “I’ve been entrusted with a service weapon since 2010 and even managed the arsenal stores at a municipal corporation police station.”

He filed an appeal in December 2022, which was heard in March 2023. He contested reports that described him as argumentative and his home as unsuitable.

Acting Insp Lisa Cudjoe, head of the Firearms Permit Unit, opposed the appeal. In her affidavit, she argued that issuing more FULs would not curb gun violence and pointed to Trinidad and Tobago’s high murder rate, much of it committed with firearms. She said there was no inherent right to personal firearm ownership in the country and said FUL approvals must be approached with “great care.”

Cudjoe said there were internal changes to the FUL review process to address previous inconsistencies. She noted that misleading assurances by divisional officers had created false expectations among applicants.

“It has also been unearthed that licences under which firearms are lawfully possessed were detected as involved in incidents of crime, including murders, suicides and robberies which occurred between 2017 and 2021. This is quickly becoming a concerning issue which cannot be ignored,” she said. She referred to the 2023 murder suicide involving two police officers.

“These are serious matters which are the subject of ongoing criminal investigations, and which demonstrate that the problem of gun-violence in the country is not only occasioned by the presence and use of illegal firearms of known criminals, but also by licensed firearms of everyday pleasant people.”

In arriving at a decision, the FAB sided with the officer. Amy-Marie Castagne represented the commissioner.