Ameen: Natural disaster planning with disabled people in mind

A man helps a blind woman cross the street in the rain on Independence Square, Port of Spain, on June 9. Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen says her ministry wants to ensure people with disabilities are catered to in natural disaster planning. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen says efforts are being made to cater for people with disabilities who are affected by natural disasters, such as flooding.

Ameen also viewed litter prevention wardens as vital allies in flood mitigation strategies by the ministry and local government corporations.

She made these comments during a visit to the Princes Town Regional Corporation on June 10.

Ameen said the Blind Welfare Association has been involved in disaster planning with the ministry.

"We are mapping the location of every blind person in Trinidad so they will be part of our system when we have evacuation as well as planning how we treat with all the aspects of disaster preparedness, including shelter management."

She said this was an initiative she was very excited about.

But this initiative will not only include the visually-impaired.

Ameen said the ministry is seeking to create "a database from each community of persons with other disabilities."

A former Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chair, Ameen recalled each local government corporation had functioning litter prevention warden units when the UNC was in government from May 2010-September 2015.

She claimed the former PNM government fired the people in these units.

Ameen also claimed within the last two years, the ministry was hiring litter prevention wardens and assigning them to corporations.

She said some of these people were not assigned to corporations close to where they live.

Ameen added some of them were not paid by some corporations and she has requested a report on this.

She believed a realignment of the litter prevention warden programme, similar to what existed in 2010-2015, could reduce illegal dumping in watercourses which causes flooding.

Ameen said her experience has been flooding being caused by the dumping of natural materials such as bamboo to man-made materials such as mattresses.

On Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's recent comment about some local government corporations not being up to date with their audited financial statements, Ameen said the ministry does not audit corporations but the corporations invite auditors to perform that job.

"Many of them are hoping the auditors will come in a speedy manner because certain funds must be audited before their unspent balances can be utilised."