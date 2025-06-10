Windies swept 3-0 in Vitality T20 series vs England

England's Ben Duckett is bowled by West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the third Twenty20I match at the Utilita Bowl, in Southampton, England, on June 10. (via AP) -

West Indies crashed to a heartbreaking 3-0 series defeat after going down by 37 runs in the final Vitality T20 fixture against England at Southampton on June 10.

England peppered the West Indies bowling attack to post a mammoth 248/3 – their highest T20 total at home and second highest for the Three Lions overall – batting first.

Despite batting fireworks from middle-order batsman Rovman Powell (79 not out) in reply, West Indies were unable to surpass their target and were restricted to 211/8 from their 20 overs.

English opener Ben Duckett was ruthless with the bat as he blasted 84 from 46 balls while fellow opener Jamie Smith hit a quick-fire 60 from 26 deliveries.

Jacob Bethell (36 not out from 16 balls) and skipper Harry Brook (35 not out from 22 balls) were also unforgiving with the bat, while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler also slammed 22 from 10.

For West Indies, Sherfane Rutherford (1/20), Akeal Hosein (1/42) and Gudakesh Motie (1/44) all snagged one wicket each.

Set a hefty target of 249 for victory, the visitors never looked the role as they stumbled to 70/4 after 7.1 overs. A 49-run middle-order stance from skipper Shai Hope (45) and former maroon T20 captain Powell breathed temporary life into their innings but their partnership was not good enough to spark a much-needed comeback.

Shimron Hetmyer, who replaced Roston Chase for this match, smashed a fiery 26 from eight balls but he also did not last as the English bowlers flexed their muscles. Powell showed brute force with the bat later on, and constructed another 52-run stance with Jason Holder during overs 13 to 17.

Holder fed off Powell’s aggression and hit 25 runs from 12 balls. In the end, West Indies were kept at bay to 211/8 which handed the hosts a solid win and series triumph.

The result meant the maroon were unable to snare a victory in either the T20 series or three-match ODI series which bowled off prior.

The Caribbean team bowl off another three-match T20 series against Ireland at Bready Cricket Ground on June 12, from 10 am (TT time).

Summarised Scores

ENGLAND 248/3 (20) – Ben Duckett 84, Jamie Smith 60, Jacob Bethell 36 not out, Harry Brook 35 not out, Jos Buttler 22; Sherfane Rutherford 1/20 vs WEST INDIES – Rovman Powell 79 not out, Shai Hope 45, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Jason Holder 25; Luke Wood 3/31, Adil Rashid 2/30 – England won by 37 runs.