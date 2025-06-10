Who is Young to criticise the PM?

Former energy minister Stuart Young. - File photo

THE EDITOR: It is astonishing, but not entirely unexpected, that the former "minister of everything" Mr Stuart Young again emerges from the shadows to pontificate on matters of national security and foreign policy.

For nine years, Young had the full weight of governmental authority behind him and what did TT receive? Inaction, bluster and a steady decline in public confidence.

Having done next to nothing of substance during his extended tenure, he seeks relevance by attacking Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar – a leader with a proven record of standing up for our sovereignty and protecting our people.

Young's recent comments in response to Persad-Bissessar's firm stance on Venezuelan aggression are not only hypocritical but also deeply irresponsible. He describes her approach as “borderline insanity” for asserting that any illegal incursion into our waters would be met with force.

But Mr Young, what would you do in the face of direct threats from a hostile government that has already accused TT of harbouring mercenaries? Would you roll over, issue a press release and hope they behave themselves? That may have been your approach while in office sir, but it is certainly not the leadership we need now.

Persad-Bissessar’s statement was not a threat; it was a declaration of sovereignty.

It was a clear and necessary warning that TT is not a playground for external actors or transnational criminal networks. Her message to the smugglers who masquerade as fishermen and her firm stance on illegal Venezuelan vessels was not only appropriate it was overdue.

In contrast, Young’s record when he was in government showed a disturbing tolerance for chaos along our borders, with porous security systems, failed procurement for vital defence equipment and an alarming silence on Venezuelan provocations.

Persad-Bissessar's response to the allegations made by Venezuela was not only measured, but also rooted in historical awareness. The Venezuelan regime has a pattern of using border disputes and international scape-goating to distract from domestic failures.

They did it with Guyana. They did it with Colombia. And now they are attempting the same with us. Our PM knows the game and she’s refusing to play into their hands. That’s called leadership. That’s called experience.

Young’s attempt to paint her as reckless reveals more about his own insecurity and political irrelevance than it does about her policy. If anything, he should have taken this opportunity to reflect on his years in government and offer an apology to the people for the legacy he left behind.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima