Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela agree to open diplomatic channels

Venezuela Ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero, left, greets Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers during a courtesy call to the ministry's headquarters in Port of Spain on June 9. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND CARICOM AFFAIRS -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Venezuelan Ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero, on June 9, held discussions on several bilateral matters, including one which has caused tension between both countries.

Sobers and Cordero met at the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry's headquarters at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on June 9.

A statement issued by the ministry on that day said Sanchez Cordero paid a courtesy call on Sobers.

It added that both men acknowledged the importance of their longstanding fraternal relationship as neighbouring countries that share strong cultural and historical ties.

Sobers and Sanchez Cordero discussed "matters of mutual interest and concern, inclusive of recent events."

No specific information was disclosed with respect to those matters.

The ministry said Sobers reiterated a previous government request for information from the Venezuelan government.

No information was provided about the details of that request.

The ministry said, "Arising out of the discussions, it was agreed that in the spirit of constructive dialogue, open diplomatic channels would be maintained with a view to ensuring that the exchange of information is fair, transparent and consistent."

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Persad-Bissessar said government had no evidence to substantiate the claim by the Venezuelan government that terrorists attempted to enter Venezuela via TT.

She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters would be met with deadly force by local security forces.

In response on June 6, the Venezuelan government described Persad-Bissessar's statement as "irate and unjustified."

The Venezuelan government said it was surprised by the response from Persad-Bissessar to a legitimate complaint by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about the entry of criminal elements from Trinidadian territory into Venezuela.

It added that Persad-Bissessar's "virulent and high-sounding attitude raises serious suspicions of complicity with this incursion."

The Venezuelan government said, "Venezuela has captured criminals of Trinidadian origin, who have confessed their plans, statements that have been duly supported with compelling evidence presented by the competent authorities."

The Venezuelan government added, "The appropriate thing to do in the face of this serious situation is to offer co-operation and willingness to clarify the facts."

Venezuela advised TT authorities "not to engage in geopolitical games that are alien to the interests of our peoples."

The Venezuelan government reaffirmed its commitment to peace, sovereignty and mutual respect.

It repeated, "Any legitimate concern must be channelled through diplomatic channels, not through threats or unfounded statements that only fuel artificial tensions."