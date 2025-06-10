Tobago man robbed by PH driver, passenger

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan, Tobago. - File photo

A 43-year-old messenger with the Division of Education in Tobago was robbed on June 9, after entering a car he believed to be a taxi. The robbery was carried out by the driver and another man posing as a passenger.

According to reports, around 3.30 pm, the victim got into a white Nissan Tiida, near E-Day Grocery in Scarborough, intending to head home.

On reaching the vicinity of Good Timers Bar, the driver stopped the car. At that point, the supposed passenger pulled out a black gun and demanded the victim’s cash.

The victim was hit several times about the body before the assailants made off with his wallet, which had $600 in cash, his First Citizens bank card, national ID card, a black Nokia cellphone valued at $700, and a pair of glasses valued at $1,800.

The armed suspect was described as slim-built and wearing a black jersey.

One man has since been detained in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing by Shirvan police.