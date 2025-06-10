N Touch
Tobago

Tobago man robbed by PH driver, passenger

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan, Tobago. - File photo
Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan, Tobago. - File photo

A 43-year-old messenger with the Division of Education in Tobago was robbed on June 9, after entering a car he believed to be a taxi. The robbery was carried out by the driver and another man posing as a passenger.

According to reports, around 3.30 pm, the victim got into a white Nissan Tiida, near E-Day Grocery in Scarborough, intending to head home.

On reaching the vicinity of Good Timers Bar, the driver stopped the car. At that point, the supposed passenger pulled out a black gun and demanded the victim’s cash.

The victim was hit several times about the body before the assailants made off with his wallet, which had $600 in cash, his First Citizens bank card, national ID card, a black Nokia cellphone valued at $700, and a pair of glasses valued at $1,800.

The armed suspect was described as slim-built and wearing a black jersey.

One man has since been detained in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing by Shirvan police.

Comments

"Tobago man robbed by PH driver, passenger"

More in this section