Team selection advice for Yorke

Soca Warriors warm up during a training session at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, June 3, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against St Kitts on June 6. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the national football team on their victory against St Kitts and Nevis.

No disrespect to St Kitts and Nevis, but beating them is really no major feat. As a matter of fact, we should not be 2-2 at any point in the game.

Because the higher we go, the margin for error becomes thinner and we may not get the opportunity to kill the game like we did on Saturday.

I thought Kevin Molino had retired, same with Marvin Phillip. Why is Joevin Jones playing in midfield, he is a left back first. It is time to move on from these guys. Sheldon Bateau had his time. Our best centre back partnership is Justin Garcia and Aubrey David.

In midfield, we need more kilometres and passing, get Justin Sadoo in as the number 6 and John Paul Rochford as the number 10. Hopedale was our weak link, so get Ross Russell Junior back in – he is our best left back.

Why is Levi Garcia playing centre forward when he is a winger by profession?

Make Reon Moore or Brent Sam lead the line for better hold up play and let Levi play in his best position. Again, I am calling on (coach Dwight) Yorke to use his clout to get Jadon Sancho to play for his true home.

Great turnout by the way. The only reason we won that game was because the prime minister told the nation to go out and support the team. You see, when UNC wins, Trinbago wins!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas