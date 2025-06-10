Stand up for your opinions

THE EDITOR: Clandestine, nonsensical and draconian measures we must not take. To fix our nation, we must first engage. We should embark on conscious, well-visioned, well-thought out policies for future growth and development of our nation.

The use of the words "our nation" suggests it is as much your nation as it is anyone of us who possess TT nationality. We all should care and have a shared interest in the betterment and growth of this our nation.

Shoot, shoot, ask questions after. This pure and utter foolishness now extends beyond stand-your-ground policies, to now, the ends of our shores, wherever that may lie. Good sense must prevail. Accountability must be ensured. Good governance must prevail. Integrity and just decisions must be had.

We all have a say, if you agree with everything that has been put forward so far, that's your prerogative. It is your right. It is your opinion as you are entitled to. Those of you who do not share this ideology and prefer a sensible and logical way of dealing with these issues, do not be silenced. Do not remain quiet.

Online keyboard "bad Johns and bad Janes," some of whom may refer to themselves as "influencers" and also public officials who hold positions of authority, should not pressure and/or induce citizens with hostility and name-calling into withholding their views.

We should engage respectfully on matters concerning our nation to come to a desired outcome regionally and internationally.

Let us in harmony, as that of a symphony, establish well-arranged policies that would potentially carry us gracefully to where we belong on the global stage.

In the grand scheme of things, we all have a purpose. What we do and for what reasons we do it are important. Consider this fact and speak up, for your views are important.

Some people may be louder and more boisterous than others. This does not mean they are right. There are introverts and there are extroverts. Personalities differ from person to person. The fact still remains – there is a vast amount of knowledge to be found in we the people, from all classes and races. Do not be silenced. You are a citizen of our nation

May God bless our leaders and give them grace to guide. Bestow on them judgment that they may be wise to rule our land. God bless our nation.

CANESSA GREGOIRE

Attorney