Shai Hope returns to West Indies Test team

(FILE) West Indies' Shai Hope. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

SHAI HOPE has been called up to the West Indies Test team after not featuring in the longest format of the game in over three years.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the three-match home Test Series against Australia, which begins on June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

With this series signalling the critical start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship Cycle, several changes have been made to the squad that last featured in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this year.

Hope, recently named the new West Indies T20 captain, last played a Test match for West Indies in December 2021.

Opener John Campbell, who ended a 22-month drug ban in August 2024, returns to the squad. After a prolific domestic season inclusive of three centuries, Kevlon Anderson earns a maiden call-up. Keacy Carty, who has been competing at a high level in ODI cricket, earns a recall to the squad, with ODI vice-captain Brandon King securing a first-time inclusion.

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said selections were made in line with the team’s commitment to building a bold, execution-driven identity in Test cricket, with consistency in batting output and a dynamic bowling attack being key in the overall assessment.

“The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket,” said Bascombe in a CWI media release. “It was imperative that we sought to put a squad together that was well equipped, in both the batting and bowling departments, to manage the ebbs and flows of this format of the game, while possessing the ability to apply pressure in key phases, through disciplined, purposeful play.”

Head coach Daren Sammy praised the work of the selection group to identify the players needed to start the new Test cycle.

Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph headline the fast-bowling attack. Additionally, Johann Layne, a 21-year-old product of the West Indies Academy, who claimed 63 first-class wickets in 17 matches, along with Anderson Phillip, who recently captured a five-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A, have been called up to provide reinforcement. Spin responsibilities will be handled by captain Roston Chase and vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included and has been "duly informed."

West Indies Test Squad:

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Schedule:

1st Test: June 25-29, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd Test: July 3-7, National Stadium, Grenada

3rd Test: July 12-16, Sabina Park, Jamaica (day/night match)