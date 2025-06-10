SDMS: No support for/against political parties

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj. - File photo

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) said there was no alignment or support by its central executive for any political party, entity or affiliate at the 2025 general election and the preceding period of campaigning.

The SMDS, in a release on June 9, said it was clarifying misconceptions with respect to its role and position during the 2025 general election, as it said much commentary and discussions were generated by many individuals and organisations in attempting to analyse and explain its position prior to and during the general election period.

The SDMS said its central executive took no decision to support or withhold support to any political entity for the 2025 general election, nor did it issue a directive for this to be done. It said the official position of the central executive was that all members were free to support the party of their personal choice, and this was clearly stated at its April statutory meeting.

“Views articulated and actions taken by individuals in support of any political party was on their own volition and required no approval nor consent from the SDMS central executive to do so. This included attending and/or participating in political events, providing financial resources, assisting with human resources, providing technical expertise or any other input.

“The SDMS noted the strong assertions during the pre- and post-election commentary that the position of individuals represented that of the central executive.”

The SDMS said it understands and fully endorses the fundamental right enshrined in the constitution for people to support any political party free from fear or favour.

The organisation said from inception it has existed and continues to grow across successive governments.

“Sitting governments have supported the efforts of the SDMS as the organisation continues to contribute significantly to nation building through its schools, temples and other affiliates (locally, regionally and internationally).

“We anticipate that the current administration will be no different in its approach as the impact of the SDMS transcends ethnic, religious and socio-economic lines. SDMS remains committed to working with all entities, government and non-governmental, to further enhance our spiritual and secular offerings.”

The SDMS said it congratulated the UNC on its victory at the poll and said it looked forward to a harmonious and productive term in office.