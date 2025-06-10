Scotiabank reports $340 million

Scotiabank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

SCOTIABANK TT has reported $340 million in profits after tax in its six-month financial report ending on April 30.

The results showed a $17 million or five per cent increase in profits, as compared to the same period the year before when it reported $324 million in profits.

The bank reported that total revenue was $1 billion for the period, an increase of six per cent or $55 million over the year before.

Net interest income for the period was $754 million, up eight per cent or $53 million over the year before. Interest income on loans to customers also saw a five per cent or $31 million increase, but it was offset by an increase in customer deposit interest – the interest paid by the bank to account holders for money deposited into their accounts – of $24 million over the same period the year before.

Based on these results, Scotiabank TT declared a dividend of 70 cents per share for the second quarter of the year. The total dividend for the first half of 2025 is 140 cents.

Earnings per share also increased to 192.9 cents with a dividend yield of 5.35 per cent.

Scotiabank TT managing director Gayle Pazos thanked staff, shareholders and customers for their support in her remarks.

“This strong asset growth underscores our commitment to optimising market conditions and ensuring consistent value creation for our stakeholders,” she said.