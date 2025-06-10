Sammy ‘disappointed’ with Windies’ results — ‘We’ve been much more competitive’

England’s Jos Buttler takes the wicket of West Indies’ Shai Hope during the second international Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, in Bristol, England, on June 8. - AP PHOTO

BRISTOL, England: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he is extremely disappointed that the regional team has failed to win a single game so far during their current tour of England.

The West Indies were whitewashed 3-0 in the preceding One Day International series and following their four-wicket defeat against England on June 8, they now trail the three-match T20I series 2-0, with the final game set to be played on June 10.

Speaking in a post-match interview following Sunday’s loss, Sammy said based on their performances against England last year in both ODIs and T20Is, the team had high hopes of doing well during the tour.

“I’m very disappointed. The way we played T20 in 2024 we were all looking forward to 2025, especially the contests we have had over the last two years against England, even though it’s been at home, but we’ve been much more competitive. “To lose both series and not get off the mark yet is very disappointing because of the calibre of players that we have in this team,” Sammy conceded.

Referring specifically to Sunday’s defeat, Sammy said even though the West Indies posted a competitive total of 196 for six from their 20 overs, he did not like the way in which the batters managed the innings.

He said their inability to dominate the middle overs after an encouraging start led to a loss in momentum.

“When you look at the average West Indian winning score it’s about 190, but I thought we allowed them to settle in the middle between overs seven to 15, I thought that was where we were off the ball a lot.

“Obviously the way Rovman (Powell), Jason (Holder) and (Romario) Shepherd played the last five overs, that was just superb, but we lost it in that batting between overs seven to 10, first by not losing a wicket and only scoring I think 27 runs and then we were going at just around a run a ball between 10 to 15,” Sammy said. “It took all the momentum and even when you score 16 runs an over in the last five, it was not enough.”

CMC