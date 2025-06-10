Passionate exhibit opens at Studio Joli

Denee Thomas, Chakras -

Lisa Hutchinson and Denée Thomas return to the St James-based Studio Joli in a joint show, Passionate.

Hutchinson specialises in organic abstract art, with a particular fondness for anthuriums and hummingbirds. Her paintings reflect aspects of the natural environment, yet appear slightly distorted as she attempts to add a new visual image to the artscape of TT. Her works are known for their unique palette, with multiple layers of chromatic colour building depth and visual interest, combined with soft hues and clean, feminine lines. She views each painting as a journey of emotion as it is being created. She believes art is her language, as her ideas and views are all couched within her work, nourishing her, giving her joy and allowing her to be more experimental.

Thomas’ work is deeply rooted in celebrating Caribbean identity, resilience, and the African diaspora. She works primarily with acrylics and mixed media, blending traditional and contemporary influences to tell compelling cultural stories. Through bold textures, vivid colours, and narrative-driven pieces, she seeks to honour heritage while inspiring reflection and connection.

Passionate opens on June 14 from 5-8 pm and runs until June 26 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am - 6 pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am - 2 pm on Saturdays.

For more information email studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.