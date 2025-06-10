Objective achieved, time now for diplomacy

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar dropped a bombshell last Thursday at her post-cabinet meeting. She revealed that Venezuelan Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello claimed the related authorities had captured mercenaries trying to enter Venezuela via Trinidad for the purpose of destabilising the Venezuelan government.

Cabello further claimed Trinidad is a “launch pad” for such insurgents and that there must be justice. Then came the most disturbing statement from him: “We are going after the gangs wherever they are.”

That statement was what prompted PM Persad-Bissessar to declare that unidentified vessels from Venezuela which illegally traverse TT’s waters would be met with deadly force.

It was a stern warning followed by her pledging allegiance with the United States. She conveyed that no amount of rhetoric by the Venezuelan regime could put a wedge between TT/US relations, emphasising that her government stands in solidarity with US policies relative to Venezuela.

The message sent to President Maduro in Caracas was clear – TT will not be bullied!

As a result, her hardline response evoked deep concerns and fears across some sectors of society.

Maduro is seen by many countries including the United States as an authoritarian whose presidency is not recognised as legitimate.

In 2023, Maduro sought to claim the Essequibo region in Guyana as Venezuelan territory. This outrageous initiative was rejected by the Guyana President as Guyana stood to lose 66 per cent of sovereign land said to be rich with natural resources. The matter remains unresolved today pending the decision from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

When these details are conceptualised with Cabello’s statements, there is only one conclusion to be drawn – Maduro’s government intends to enter TT’s territories at will, predicated on capturing and/or neutralising “ghosts” terrorists.

Thus far, in the absence of evidence, we are expected to believe the claims of a regime presiding over a nation where millions have fled far and wide for betterment due to economic turmoil.

We are being asked to trust a foreign government that is hell bent on enrichment by taking neighbouring Guyanese lands. So, is the infiltration of Venezuela really being pursued by terrorists or is that claim a ruse orchestrated to initiate another agenda?

Realising that PM Persad-Bissessar, like Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, is no push-over, Maduro has replied, calling her warning for his “hunters” to stay out of TT’s waters as unjust and he is essentially appealing for diplomacy.

The approach has softened, and so, the objective in conveying a zero tolerance for bullying was achieved by the TT government. Diplomatic talks should now commence where good sense prevails in words and deeds by both governments.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert