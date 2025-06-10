NiQuan explosion victim's sister: We have lost so much

Allanlane Ramkissoon -

The sister of deceased pipefitter Allanlane Ramkissoon says her family is still reeling from his tragic death and welcomes last week's High Court ruling that a government investigative report into the fatal NiQuan Energy plant explosion in Pointe-a-Pierre should have been disclosed.

"This is long overdue. His death was tragic, something we were not prepared for. He left a void," said Ruthlane Ramkissoon-Gobin told Newsday on June 9.

"We are still healing, and it is painful. We have lost so much. When it happened, we asked for the report but did not get any answers. Whatever the findings are, it will bring closure and justice to our family."

Ramkissoon, 35, a plant fitter with Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES), died on Father's Day — June 18, 2023 — after suffering severe burns from an explosion at NiQuan Energy's gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre three days earlier.

The Barrackpore resident was flown to Colombia for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

"Thank God my parents are strong believers, God-fearing people. My brother died on Father's Day. I know it will be tough for our dad (Danny Ramkissoon) on Father's Day," Ramkissoon-Gobin said.

"God has carried us through — our family only came through because of our faith."

Ramkissoon's widow, Sarah Ramkissoon, had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the ministry's investigative report into the incident. The ministry denied the request.

However, on June 6, High Court judge Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled that the refusal was unlawful, deeming the disclosure of the report a matter of public interest.

Attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Kent Samlal, Jared Jagroo, Natasha Bisram, and Aasha Samlal represented the widow.

The ministry was represented by Russell Martineau, SC, Laura Persad, and Jinai Chong Sing.

Ramkissoon-Gobin highlighted that the family has endured a wave of grief in recent years.

Ruthlane recalled that a brother who died in infancy, their grandmother in July 2021, a sister in August 2021 due to covid and an aunt in 2022. Ramkissoon, she said, was still mourning those losses when he died.

"It is as if we cannot get a chance to grieve," she said.

The ministry, under then-minister Stuart Young SC, withheld the report, citing legal advice and the lack of consent from NiQuan.

On June 7, Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal criticised Young's handling of the matter, saying he was "shocked by the shameful abuse of power" by his predecessor.

Young defended the decision on June 8, saying the ministry had acted on the advice of independent state attorneys and senior counsel.