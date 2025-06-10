New Udecott board in place

From left, Udecott CEO Tamica Charles-Phillips, corporate secretary Kimberly Carr-Hamilton, board member Dr Robelto Osborne, board member Hema Soondarsingh, deputy chairman Peter Kanhai, Ministry of Works permanent secretary Nicolette Duke, Minister of Works Jearlean John, Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee, board member Omkarnath Supersad-Maharaj and board member Indira Bansee. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF WORKS -

The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure announced the appointment of a new Urban Development Corporation of TT Ltd (Udecott) board in a statement on June 9.

UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai is its deputy chairman.

The ministry said instruments of appointments were formally presented to the six-member board on June 9.

It names Shankar Bidaisee as the chairman, Kanhai as deputy chair and Robelto Osborne, Hema Soondarsingh, Omkarnath Supersad-Maharj and Indira Bansee as directors.

In the statement, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John expressed appreciation to the appointees for answering the call to national service.

“Udecott is poised to play a pivotal role in the country’s infrastructural development and can be a powerful force for transformation as TT pivots toward economic diversification."

John encouraged the board to remain resolute and people-focused in delivering results that reflected Udecott’s guiding principle of signed, sealed and delivered.

Bidaisee said three principles would guide the board’s work: compliance with procurement regulations, adherence to project time lines and delivery within budget.

He encouraged fellow directors to lead with integrity, accountability and a commitment to national development, the release said.

He was quoted as saying, “Let us lead in a way that makes the country proud and contributes meaningfully to TT’s progress.”