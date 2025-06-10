Minority holds march calling for THA secretary's resignation

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on Tobagonians to join him outside the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection in Scarborough on June 10 to demand the resignation of the division's secretary, Dr Faith Brebnor.

The demonstration, which he dubbed the 100 Man March, is taking place amidst criticism over the procurement of 12 ambulances for Tobago at a cost of $17 million by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA). There are also concerns that the Force Traveller ambulances are not conducive to Tobago's terrain.

At a plenary sitting earlier this year, Brebnor said she was not part of the procurement and legally was not allowed to interfere in the process. However, Morris is adamant that as secretary, she is ultimately responsible.

Only four ambulances have reportedly arrived on the island, with one failing to ascend a hill in John Dial while transporting a patient from the Scarborough General Hospital to the Roxborough Hospital.

Morris said the procurement process lacked transparency and the vehicles delivered were of a different make and model than originally approved.

At a media conference on June 6, TRHA chairman Christlyn Moore said it was an "unfortunate" mistake that the brand Isuzu was mentioned in the tender. She blamed a "copy and paste" from previous inquiries for it popping up on the tender document.

Morris has delivered letters to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) calling for an investigation and also sent copies to acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin.

Responding to the planned protest on June 9, Brebnor said, “Citizens have a constitutional right to protest, as long as it’s done in a manner that is safe to all stakeholders and within the law. I have no challenge with any individual expressing that constitutional right.”