Met Service issues yellow-level adverse weather alert

The TT Meteorological Service has issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert, due to begin at 2 am on June 10 and end on June 11 at 4 pm.

The Met Service said there was a medium chance (60 per cent) of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with atmospheric instability expected from early morning.

It said the most impactful weather was expected mainly over southern and eastern offshore areas on June 10 slowly extending across TT.

It said gusty winds with varying intensities were expected in the vicinity of heavy downpours.

Impacts include temporary traffic disruptions, street flooding and localised ponding, displacement of objects by gusts and difficulty anchoring marine craft. It said those conditions and impacts were expected in intervals over the period.

The Met Office advised the public to secure loose outdoor objects. It said motorists and residents in flood-prone areas should exercise caution and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said sandbags were available for collection at the disaster management units of regional corporations. They advised affected people to call their relevant disaster management unit hotline.

CONTACT INFO:

City corporations:

Port of Spain City Corporation Christopher Samuel Drive, St James 800-PSCC(7722)

San Fernando City Corporation #69A Circular Road, San Fernando 800-SCDU (7238)

Borough corporations:

Arima Borough Corporation Stockpile Garage, Corner of Lisa Morris-Julian Blvd and O’Conner Drive Arima 800-2ABC (2222)

Diego Martin Borough Corporation #2-3 0rchid Drive, Petit Valley 800-DMRC (3672)

Chaguanas Borough Corporation Cor Tait and Cumberbatch Street, Chaguanas 800-DCBC (3222)

Point Fortin Borough Corporation Guapo Cap-de-Ville Main Road opposite Open Bible Church 800-PFBC (7322)

Siparia Borough Corporation High Street, Siparia 800-4SRC (4772)

Regional corporations:

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation #9 Railway Road, Couva 800-CTTC (2882)

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Cor. De Verteuil & Dougdeen Street, Rio Claro 800-4MRC (4672)

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Hosein's Bldg. #218A SS Erin Road, Debe 647-2975/800-7372

Princes Town Regional Corporation PTRC Stockpile, Naparima Mayaro Road, Princes Town 655-8804/ 800-7872

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Turure Road, Guaico 800-SGRC (7472)

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Transport Yard, Uriah Butler Highway, Mt Hope 800-SLRC (7572)

Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation DMU Unit, Macoya Main Road 800-TPRC (8772)