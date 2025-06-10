Met Office extends adverse weather alert to June 11

A woman crosses a flooded road. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has extended the existing yellow-level adverse weather alert to June 11 at 4 pm. It said an increase in activity is expected overnight with a peak in activity on the morning of June 11.

In an update, the Met Service said showers and isolated thunderstorm activity and associated gusts near downpours are ongoing over Trinidad and Tobago, with choppy seas in the vicinity of gusts.

It said a lull in those adverse conditions was expected later on June 10, with improvement starting over Tobago.

The Met Service said impacts continue to include temporary traffic disruptions, street flooding and localised ponding, displacement of objects by gusts and difficulty manoeuvring and anchoring smaller marine craft.

It said landslides and landslips are also likely in areas so prone.

The Met Office said conditions and impacts will not be continuous over the period.

It advised the population to secure loose outdoor objects. It said motorists and residents in flood-prone areas should avoid flooded areas and exercise caution.

Reports indicate a blockage due to a fallen tree in the vicinity of Damian Bay, Lower Blanchisseuse Road has rendered the road impassable. The Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation’s disaster management unit, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure are working to clear the area.