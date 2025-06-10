Kickboxing organisers aim to unite Maloney, one punch at a time

A screenshot of a video taken during a kickboxing bout in Maloney on June 1. -

IN an effort to promote peace and love in Maloney, a series of kickboxing events began on June 1 at Building 18 carpark.

The first event saw hundreds of people turn up to cheer the competitors. Clips of the event have gone viral on social media with several dramatic knockouts.

The initiative follows boxing bouts held in Sea Lots a few years ago, which were supported by boxing promoter Buxo Potts and soca artiste Swappi, who grew up in that community. Those bouts in 2021, during the covid19 pandemic, had a large following as the community came out in their numbers.

"The theme is not an official theme, but we want to say, 'Put down the gun, pick up the glove and fight for love,'" one of the promoters, Jamel Hunte, told Newsday.

Hunte is a member of BANDO Promotions, which means building aspirations, nurturing dreams and opportunities. Some of other members are Councillor Stephan Wattley, Josiah Spann, Tyrel Wilson and Chadda John.

Hunte said the area has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately. Arima North Secondary student Zwade Alleyne, 17, died on May 15 after he was shot by unknown assailants who randomly targeted a group that was liming near a Maloney building. Alleyne was an aspiring footballer.

"We know Maloney has been plagued with a lot of statistics and negative statistics. We wanted to change that around."

Giving an example of how people can release their anger, Hunte said, "One day they had two guys in a (Maloney) building who had a little 'beef' and we said, 'You know what, let's buy two gloves and you box it out.'

"We realised this could have been a thing, because after the fight it was love. Those fellas did not have any animosity or anything like that and we just decided to make something out of it."

Another event is being planned for July, said Hunte.

"We already started planning because of the success of this event, which probably had around 700 people. We do intend to push another one...We have a lot of persons that want to collaborate, a lot of persons want to come on board. We really trying to change that stigma and bring Maloney to that love that we always had."

He said safety measures are in place for all participants.

"The headgear was available, but a lot of them chose not to use the headgear for personal reasons. They had mouthguards, the gloves, cups and that sort of thing."

Officials of the TT Boxing Association and the TT Kickboxing Association, medical personnel, police and professional boxers were also in attendance, he said.

"They want to ensure that we have all the regulatory procedures in place to ensure a safe event."

Hunte thanked Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis and her staff member Tricia Goden for the support.