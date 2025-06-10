Keshorn Walcott rebuilds technique under new coach Bartonietz

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott competes during the men’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on August 6, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. - ap

OLYMPIC javelin gold medallist Keshorn Walcott returns to competition in Finland on June 11, at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet — the Motonet GP Lahti — with cautious optimism after six weeks of in-person training with new coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz.

Walcott, who opened his 2025 season with a respectable fourth-place finish throw of 84.65 metres at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, has been rebuilding and refining his technique under the guidance of Bartonietz, a German biomechanics specialist renowned for his work with India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and other elite throwers.

Speaking ahead of his European season debut after touching down in Finland on June 8, Walcott described the upcoming meet as more of a warm-up as he transitions from a training-heavy period.

“It’s never easy. The intention for this first meet is more like a warm-up based on the fact that we’ve just been training for the last couple of weeks after the first competition. The weather isn’t too great here, but you never know,” he said.

The two-time Olympic medallist also features at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku on June 17, followed by a return to the Diamond League circuit in Paris on June 20.

However, his eyes are set on the later part of the season, with peak performances planned for August and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13-21.

“We’re trying to be smart about it and get the best performances in later August and September,” Walcott said. “We would like to perform well in the Diamond League final in August. Our goal is actually to throw really well in August so we can keep the momentum going into September.”

Walcott and Bartonietz began working together virtually in October 2024, communicating through video calls and sharing training data. It wasn’t until two weeks before the Doha meet that they met in person for the first time in Portugal, and soon after, Walcott relocated to Germany to train at a facility near Bartonietz’s home.

“Going into Doha, it was a bit unpredictable for me because I didn’t know what to expect with the change of coach. His background is biomechanics, so his approach to training is completely different from what I’ve experienced in the past couple of years. It’s more quality-focused — short and to the point.”

Walcott’s training routine has undergone a radical shift. His new regime emphasises precision and efficiency.

“My throw sessions are now averaged under 20 javelin throws. It took a bit of getting used to, especially mentally, because you have to trust the coach and trust your mind.”

That trust didn’t come immediately. It was only after Doha, where Walcott managed a solid early-season performance despite the uncertainty that he began to fully commit to Bartonietz’s system. “When I began to give him 100 per cent was after Doha, when I realised I could get results. Now that I’ve given him full trust, I think we see a lot of potential moving forward.”

With the next phase of the season looming — including key Diamond League meets on June 20 in Paris, August 16 (Poland) and 22 (Belgium), and the final on August 27-28 (Switzerland) — Walcott and Bartonietz are focused on building consistency and peaking when it matters most.

“Preparation has been good. I had a few bumps and little pains after the first competition, but training has been going well. I think this meet here in Lahti will show us exactly where everything is truly at, distance-wise.” The aim now is to continue fine-tuning technique and timing over the coming weeks, using each meet as a stepping stone. “Knowing the comfort — if we can throw at 90 per cent and see what distance we get — only then we can know going forward what it takes to throw at 100 per cent,” he added.

With his confidence slowly building and the support of a world-renowned coach, Walcott’s 2025 campaign is shaping up to be one of calculated progression. If all goes to plan, the TT thrower could be in prime form just in time to challenge for the elusive podium at World Champs – one of the prized but evasive medals yet to be earned by a persistent Walcott.