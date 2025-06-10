Is stand-your-ground a cop out?

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I was transfixed and momentarily transformed by the skit presented by Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander with regards home invasions and the trauma that follows.

Well presented, lights out, loud banging, intruders shouting commands, children screaming. I was immersed in the trauma.

Then a few days later, no skit, as if the forces were saying, "are you ready," I was jolted into reality by the report of the untimely death of a 74-year-old man of Mt St George, Tobago – gunned down by a trained and qualified official FUL holder.

Scenario opening similar to Alexander's skit – the elderly man would have heard a banging on his door, looked out, saw a man at his door, the man had an object. This trained and qualified FUL holder, fearful, decides not to retreat, stands his ground, lights him up. Paranoia? Are we ready?

You know you walking down town , got no money, so you not in the bit concerned about a robbery. Pay day comes, you go to the bank, got some money on you now, walking down same road, every shadow is a possible snatcher. Paranoia? You not only guarding your family now, you’re guarding your firearm – a bigger target than your TV or phone or laptop.

The police investigator into Mr Sandy’s homicide, for a homicide indeed it is, reported that the officer, the highly trained and qualified officer is traumatised.

Traumatised because the end result was not what he anticipated, always a possibility. Are we ready?

Even if the result is what you wanted, it's self defence, stand your ground, the mental trauma, the children aren’t screaming, daddy’s my hero, police on the scene, awaiting the DMO, washing down the blood, well, at least the intruder did not get the upper hand, you successfully defended your turf. The end.

Say your prayers, go to bed. Threat diffused, have a good night's rest. Homicide statistic #125 of 2025, that’s mine. Are we ready? Meanwhile, the homicide rate still climbs but with roles reversed, it’s now innocent citizens contributing to it. Are we ready?

Is this the crime fighting plan? Do the figures on home invasion really warrant this or is this a cop-out by law enforcement.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando