Heavy rain forces early school closure in Tobago

Workmen begin to clear the road after bad weather left fallen trees on the road in Cradley, Tobago, on June 10. - Photo by Visual Styles

SCHOOLS in Tobago were suspended on June 10 due to bad weather.

A release from the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology said this was based on advice from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, after the yellow-level weather alert, which noted that conditions were expected to intensify.

On June 9, the TT Meteorological Service said bad weather was expected to begin at 2 am on June 10 and end on June 11 at 4 pm. The Met Service said there was a medium chance (60 per cent) of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with atmospheric instability expected from early morning.

The division said it decided to dismiss schools, in the best interest of all students and staff. It said students currently sitting the CAPE Management of Business examinations will be allowed to continue writing their exams as scheduled, while the TT National Learning Assessment exam has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a date to be announced.

It advised parents and guardians to make the necessary arrangements to collect their children as soon as possible to ensure their safety. It said maxi taxi concessionaires have already been advised to transport students home.

The division said it will continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and will issue further advisories should they become necessary.