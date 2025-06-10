Golconda man tied, robbed as bandits come to kill son

A Golconda man was tied and robbed by two assailants who broke into his home to kill his son.

The 77-year-old man told police he was downstairs around 2 pm on June 8 when two men entered the house enquiring about his son, saying they were there to kill him. The man told the invaders his son was not at home and he did not know where he was. The elderly man said the assailants then took him upstairs, tied his hands with a piece of cloth and robbed him of $1,200 before running away.

Officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded but could not find the suspects after searching the area.

Investigations are continuing.