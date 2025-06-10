EMA: Saharan dust levels unhealthy for everyone

Air Quality Index measurement at Point Lisas on June 9 at 9 am. SOURCE: EMA -

Saharan Dust levels are soaring in the atmosphere currently, leading to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Health Ministry advising the general public to take precautions against the poor air quality.

In a statement on June 9, the EMA said the air quality had registered at unhealthy levels at its monitoring stations in Port of Spain, Point Lisas and San Fernando at 8 am. It said the levels ranged between 164-177.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, particulate matter contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small that they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems. Levels over 100-150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and over 150-200 are unhealthy for everyone.

The EMA said everyone, especially sensitive groups including older adults, children and individuals with heart or lung disease, respiratory ailments and allergies were strongly advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

In a social media post on June 9, the Health Ministry said high levels of Saharan Dust might exacerbate illness in people at high risk of respiratory complications, including people with pre-existing lung conditions such as asthma, people with pre-existing heart disease, the elderly and children.

The ministry’s website said Saharan dust might contain various particles which could produce symptoms such as a dry cough, sore throat, itchy, watery eyes, sneezing and runny nose.

It said people with pre-existing conditions should stay indoors, when possible, and should have their rescue inhaler with them at all times. It said people should consider wearing a face mask to protect themselves from dust particles.

It said people should seek medical attention if they experience severe shortness of breath (difficulty breathing), persistent fever (for more than two-three days) or a severe worsening of a pre-existing condition.

The EMA has six ambient air quality monitoring stations in TT, at Mayaro, Arima, Port of Spain, Point Lisas, San Fernando and Signal Hill, Tobago.

The stations form the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Network which performs accurate, real-time assessment of ambient air quality. The EMA says the Air Quality Index (AQI) is a number used by government agencies to communicate to the public how polluted the air currently is, or how polluted it is forecast to become.

As the AQI rises, an increasingly large percentage of the population is likely to experience severe adverse health effects.

The air quality monitoring network can be accessed in real time at https://ei.weblakes.com/RTTPublic/DshBrdAQI.