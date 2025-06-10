Dream Team, Seed of Greatness draw at Anton Wolfe Football League

Dream Team footballers with ACP Oswain Subero, left, acting Sgt Mohammed of Manzanilla Police Post, right, and organiser Anton Wolfe, back right, at the opening of the Anton Wolfe Sweet Sixteen Football League on June 7 at Manzanilla Recreation Ground. -

DREAM Team and Seed of Greatness (Biche) played to a 2-2 drawn result on the opening day of the Anthony Wolfe Sweet Sixteen Football League which kicked off at Manzanilla Recreation Ground on June 7.

A goal each from Dream Team’s Devonte Felix and Kesharun St Rose and one apiece from Seed of Greatness' Joshua Bishop and Ronald Ragoo saw both teams finish square on the first day’s play.

The fixture between Cool It FC and MIC Turf Kings was not played because of a lighting failure at the venue.

However, action continues on June 13 with a double-header featuring East Side Strikers FC versus Generation Next from 7 pm followed by Manzan Challengers Rebirth up against Eastern County United FC, two hours later.