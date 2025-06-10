Decomposing fetus found at Beetham Landfill

Beetham landfill - File photo

A decomposing female fetus was found on June 9 at the Beetham Landfill, acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin confirmed in a phone interview later that day.

Benjamin sent a message to those who might be responsible. He said instead of disposing of a fetus among garbage, individuals should visit a hospital where police was always there to help, should they need it.

He said at approximately 3.28 pm, police received a report that there was a fetus at the landfill.

Officers visited and recognised the body of the fetus in a garbage bag.

The district medical officer was called and determined it was female.

“It was in a decomposed state and we ordered the removal of the fetus,” Benjamin said.

He said such things were very troubling and unfortunate.

“These situations speak to the fact that we have people, for one reason or the next, who instead of going to the hospital, decide to do these things.”

Sometimes, under-aged people were involved, he added.

“The TT Police Service would encourage people, no matter the situation, they need to go to the hospitals and get medical attention.”

He said there were also psychological implications, and encouraged people to contact social workers and other groups that could assist.

“This is certainly not the way we would like to see things happen in TT and we should understand the dignity and importance of life.

“We should treat all life in a way that speaks to a level of humanity and dignity.”