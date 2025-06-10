Chuck E Cheese offers free pass for International Play Day

Chuck E Cheese is offering patrons at its Chaguanas and Westmall restaurants 30 minutes of free play time with the purchase of a medium or large pizza on June 11. - Photo courtesy Chuck E Cheese

IN commemoration of International Day of Play on June 11, Chuck E Cheese is offering 30 minutes of free play time to guests who purchase any medium or large pizza at its Chaguanas and Westmall restaurants.

Chuck E Cheese marketing manager Joan Dukharan said, “As the world’s most recognised family entertainment brand, Chuck E Cheese is proud to support the International Day of Play by giving kids more of what they love, time to just play.

“Play is essential to a child’s development, and we’re excited to be part of a global movement that celebrates its importance.”

Patrons are limited to one 30-minute play pass per pizza purchased.