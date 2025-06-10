Chinelle Henry returns as Windies women gear up for South Africa white-ball series

West Indies' Chinelle Henry delivers a ball during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday. - AFP PHOTO

THE West Indies women's team will welcome back allrounder Chinelle Henry into their squad for the six-match limited overs series versus South Africa from June 11-23 at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados. Henry replaces Cherry-Ann Fraser in what represents the sole change from the just-concluded white-ball tour of England.

The tour from the visitors will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20s. The West Indies women arrived in Barbados on June 8, after suffering 3-0 losses to England in respective ODI and T20 series. The ODI series wrapped up on June 7, with the West Indies falling to a nine-wicket loss in the last match in a rain-affected affair.

South Africa are ranked fifth in both the ODI and T20 formats, with the West Indies ranked ninth in ODI and sixth in T20s.

The first ODI will be played on June 11, with the second and third ODIs scheduled for June 14 and 17 respectively. The T20 matches will be played on June 20, 22 and 23.

The team will be skippered by star player Hayley Matthews, with Shemaine Campbelle serving as her deputy. Experienced players such as Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor are also in the squad.

Despite the rough tour of England, coach Shane Deitz said the matches presented a great learning opportunity for his squad.

"We had five players aged 21 and under in our last ODI against England so it was great to see a young team go out there and mix it up with one of the best teams in the world," Deitz said, via a June 9 Cricket West Indies release.

"All those younger players learned some valuable lessons during that series which we hope they will bring into this series to contribute some more for the team and put in some match-winning performances."

Deitz is looking forward to return of Henry to help bolster the squad and is also eager to see Matthews perform on home soil.

"It's great that Hayley is now available for this series – her home series in her hometown and she'll be really excited to put on a great show in front of her family, friends and supporters of West Indies cricket. It's also great to welcome back Chinelle Henry. In the last 12 months, she has been a world class player so it's great to have her back in the team on and off the field.

"This is going to be wonderful series and a great opportunity for our girls to test their skills and abilities against one of the best teams in the world, so I am looking forward to getting out there putting on a great show for our West Indies supporters."

West Indies women's squad to face South Africa:

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.