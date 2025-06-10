Charles: Statesmanship needed to resolve Trinidad and Tobago-Venezuela war of words

Former UNC MP Rodney Charles. - File photo

FORMER UNC MP Rodney Charles says statesmanship is required to prevent an escalation of the war of words between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela over claims by the Venezuelan government that a group of terrorists passed through TT to enter its territory.

Charles was a former ambassador to the UN under the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government from May 2010-September 2015.

Before the April 28 general election, he was the then opposition UNC's shadow foreign affairs minister.

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar warned any unidentified vessel making an illegal incursion into TT will be met with deadly force by local security forces.

She dismissed the Venezuelan government's claims, rejected any attempt to drive a wedge in TT-US relations and said government would review its migrant policy.

In a statement on June 8, Charles said he would not pass judgement on whether Persad-Bissessar's call to arms was prudent or not.

"My purpose here is to offer unsolicited but hopefully constructive advice on how we might chart a path forward."

Charles warned this matter is no passing storm.

"The late Dr Eric Williams, in an address to the PNM convention in 1975, explicitly warned of Venezuela’s long-standing territorial ambitions, including historic claims on the islands of Patos, Monos, Chacachacare and Huevos.”

He said, "This is not new. It is not fleeting. It is part of a recurring geopolitical pattern."

TT's focus, Charles continued, must be on strategic management of these tensions, not partisan finger pointing.

"As a nation, we acknowledge that recurring crises with Venezuela will be a permanent feature of our reality."

On that basis, Charles said, "We must plan accordingly."

He warned in geopolitics; there are no permanent friends but only permanent interests.

"The rules based international order – once a pillar of global stability – has unravelled, particularly during the (US President Donald) Trump era.

Charles said Trump's actions since he was elected president last November show he is an unreliable ally in foreign policy matters.

"Ask NATO members. Ask Ukraine. Ask disillusioned Venezuelan diaspora in Florida who once voted for him. Ask Canada. His alliances are transactional, not principled."

Charles said TT would do well acknowledge that Trump is "reportedly close to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin who is also remarkably close to (Venezuelan President) Nicholas Maduro."

He hinted at the possibility of Trump brokering a Faustian bargain in this matter.

"Venezuela gives up its claim to Guyana’s Essequibo in exchange for a free hand in TT – a smaller, strategically-located country with tens of thousands of Venezuelans already resident."

Charles said in such a deal, "America gets access to Guyana’s oil, Maduro saves face, and we potentially become a bargaining chip."

He added while such a scenario is harsh, it is not implausible.

Charles said government should not lull itself into romantic notions that the US will come to TT's rescue should there be armed conflict with Venezuela.

"Post Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the American public is weary of foreign entanglements and allergic to the sight of body bags. Unless vital interests are at stake, they will not intervene militarily."

Charles said assurances from US officials must be taken with a grain of salt.

"Even if Trump offers guarantees, his record of abrupt reversals suggests we should prepare for any eventuality, including betrayal."

Charles agreed with other commentators on this issue that diplomacy is the way to go.

"We must seek to diversify our diplomatic portfolio. Engage not only traditional allies but emerging powers and regional blocs."

He suggested TT engage Caricom, China, the European Union, Mexico, the ALBA group of nationals and South American democracies which "has already flexed military muscle near Venezuela’s border to support Guyana."

The ALBA group includes Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.

ALBA's aims include the promotion of social, political, and economic integration among its members, emphasising solidarity, social justice, and co-operation.

Charles said TT must not box itself in with rhetoric.

"Our prime minister should consider allowing others to take the lead on this file, thereby preserving strategic flexibility."

He added, "Once the head of government speaks publicly, the state’s position is entrenched, and pivoting becomes politically costly."

Charles said TT must urgently pursue “off ramp” discussions with Venezuela.

"This is not naïve diplomacy – it is pragmatic statecraft."

Charles said the US, in February, got six US detainees released after Trump’s special envoy Richard Grenell held off ramp negotiations with Maduro.

"Consider appointing a trusted special envoy, even under the radar, to open sensitive backchannels. St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and our Cuban friends come to mind."

He said, "We must adopt a two-track diplomacy model: one formal, the other informal but no less vital."

"In the late 1970s, Eric Williams had Petrobras officials embedded at Trintoc’s headquarters in Point Fortin to ensure Brazilian support in the event of Venezuelan aggression."

Charles suggested this is strategic foresight which TT should emulate.

"Let us be clear. This is not just about Loran-Manatee gas field or the stalled Dragon gas deal. It is about our national sovereignty."

Charles acknowledged comments by former national security minister Gary Griffith that TT cannot militarily challenge Venezuela.

"Venezuela, by some estimates, has a fleet of F-16s, Sukhoi SU-30 jets, nearly 200 main battle tanks, and significant naval assets. It ranks 30th globally in military strength."

Despite this reality, he continued, it does not mean TT should capitulate.

Charles said, "We must stand firm – but smartly. With calm resolve, strategic vision, and an understanding of global realpolitik. This moment demands statesmanship – nothing less."

He added, "As our Jamaican brethren would say- 'We likkle, but we Tallawah.'"