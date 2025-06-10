Central police arrest 2, seize firearm, ammo, drugs

- File photo

Two people were arrested and a firearm, ammunition and quantities of drugs were seized during several police exercises in the Central Division on June 8.

Officers arrested a 51-year-old Carlsen Field man and a 55-year-old Chase Village man who each had 1 gramme of cocaine during roadblock exercises in Enterprise, Chagaunas Main Road and Felicity between 9 am and 2 pm.

The exercise was spearheaded by Insp Conliff and Sgt Samuel. It was supervised by Cpl Samaroo and included officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area North and members of the TT Regiment.

Meanwhile, CDTF Area South went to Teelucksingh Street East Extension, California where checks in a bushy area revealed 68 live rounds of 5.56 ammunition together with 48 grammes of marijuana and 16 grammes of cocaine.

The officers went to nearby areas known for the sale of narcotics but people were found to have marijuana within the legal limit. The exercise was conducted between 10 am and 4 pm. It was co-ordinated by Supt Fitzworme, ASP Reyes, ASP Simon, Insp Conliff and Insp Khan. It was supervised by Sgt Ali and PC Ali.

In Las Lomas, officers conducted a roving exercise between 2 pm and 6 pm. The officers, acting on information received, found a black 12-gauge shotgun and four rounds of 12-gauge ammunition in a bushy area located along Bolivia Avenue, St Helena. The exercise was spearheaded by Supt Glodon, coordinated by ASP Dipchand, Insp Morali and supervised by Sgt Blackman.