Browne: Maduro never accused Trinidad and Tobago

Opposition Senator and former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne, speaks to the media at a press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader on Charles Street, Port of Spain on June 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne said Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro had never accused Trinidad and Tobago nor its government of any part in an alleged incursion into Venezuela by individuals whom Maduro had described as a “group of terrorists.”

The former foreign affairs minister addressed a briefing held by the Leader of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles on June 9 at her office in Port of Spain.

Browne’s remark came amid calls by himself and Beckles for cool heads to prevail after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on June 5 reacted angrily to what she viewed as a veiled threat after several statements from Maduro and colleagues alleging an incursion by a group including Colombians and later on said to include a TT national.

Maduro said terrorists had been caught with a cache of weapons of war, entering Venezuela via the Caribbean Sea, as he urged compatriots to have 1,000 eyes and 1,000 ears alert against intruders.

Venezuela Vice President Diosdada Cabello at a state function in Monagas on June 4 declared, “Wherever these gangs go, we will pursue them and together guarantee the peace of this country.”

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge in an immediate response said the TT security services had no evidence of such an incursion.

Persad-Bissessar on June 5 angrily said the Venezuelan authorities were free to act in their own territory, but any unauthorised vessel entering TT waters would be met with lethal force. By June 6, the Venezuelan government expressed its surprise at Persad-Bissessar’s statement and advised TT to “not to engage in geopolitical games that are alien to the interests of our peoples.”

The Venezuelan statement said the PM’s “virulent and high-sounding attitude raises serious suspicions of complicity with this incursion” and compromised the two nations’ good relationship.

Saying Venezuela has captured criminals of TT origin who had confessed their plans, the statement advised TT, “The appropriate thing to do in the face of this serious situation is to offer co-operation and willingness to clarify the facts.”

Browne carefully said, “Just to be very specific, because I did the checks myself, what President Maduro said was that foreigners had entered Venezuela or attempted to enter Venezuela and that they had sought to make that entry from Trinidad and Tobago territory.

“He never accused the government of Trinidad and Tobago or the nation of Trinidad and Tobago of any negative involvement. That is what really occurred.”

Browne seemed critical of Persad-Bissessar.

“And then the reaction was really disproportionate and not conducive to, not in keeping with the legacy of this nation.”

Earlier Brown said this week will be crucial to determine which direction the matter would head in.

“You even saw President Maduro himself in his latest missive basically advocating for a more diplomatic resolution.”

He said a calming of rough waters had been urged by St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, former minister Winston Dookeran and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah.

Browne urged that the TT-Venezuela relationship be looked after, in the interests of nationals of both countries including Venezuelans living in TT.

Seemingly referring to the PM’s promise of a new migrant plan, he said, “The government has the right to adjust or change policy in that regard, but while they are here we have to be very cautious as to the messages we are sending from official channels. Do we want to feed the prospect of xenophobia, or any other challenges?

“Leadership matters.”

He saluted Beckles for how she respectfully always referred to government ministers such as Persad-Bissessar.

“There is a reason for that. It gives a tone and an ethos of responsibility and respect for office.”

Asked if Persad-Bissessar’s words would impact the relationship between the two countries, amid many people now expressing fears of a Venezuelan invasion, he said, “I would hope that it won’t because we always want the best for TT, which is why we keep saying to take a better route, take a better course, in this matter and engage more prudently.”

He said he had taken note that ordinary citizens have become alarmed over the incident. Saying most of TT’s imports such as cars pass in containers near the Venezuelan coast, he said TT’s economy was linked to TT having a good relationship with its neighbour.

Newsday asked if Browne would make his advice available to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sean Sobers in the event he is still “green” to his new job.

Browne replied, “I am going to take your question very seriously and I would let you know that I have – I haven’t shared this before – reached out via senior public officials, public servants in the ministry and via other channels, contacts that I have had within the UNC, to indicate that myself and maybe others would be willing if there is a word, to help settle etcetera, in the first stages.”

He said all ministers were new once. While other voices had entered the TT space, he hoped Sobers would do well.

Beckles said the foreign affairs ministry had staff who had spent years there, albeit that ministers may change.

She said expertise was also available at TT’s diplomatic missions and at Caricom.

“So there is no shortage of access to technical advice.”

However, Browne had concerns about the richness of support in the ministry and its foreign service.

“I think it is worth noting that just over a week ago the permanent secretary in the ministry – a veteran of the foreign service – was transferred out of that ministry.

“You’d want to note that now you have a new minister, new parliamentary secretary and a brand new permanent secretary. In addition, a deputy permanent secretary was transferred.

“So the leadership of the ministry, even from the foreign service perspective, has been altered significantly. “The timing etcetera and the current silence of the leadership of the ministry and the minister, you may want to look at that as well.”

The Venezuelan government alleged an assassination attempt on Maduro via explosives loaded onto two drones on August 4, 2018, as he inspected a military parade, at which his bodyguards then leapt into action while soldiers doing drill scattered in all directions.