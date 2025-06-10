Army teams go after spot in First Citizens Cup final

Defence Force coach Densil Theobald (front centre) and players celebrate after lifting the TT Premier Football League title following their 1-0 win against MIC Central FC Reboot, at Police Barracks, St James, on May 4, 2025. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

DEFENCE Force's TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one and tier two teams will look to continue their collision course in the 2025 First Citizens Knockout Cup tournament when they contest a semifinal double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on June 11.

In the first semifinal from 6 pm, Defence Force's tier two outfit, which currently top their tier two group, will play tier one powerhouse Miscellaneous Police FC as they look to spring another upset. In the quarterfinal round last month, Defence Force's tier two team got by Prisons FC 3-1, with second-half goals coming from Theo Crovador, Mark Griffith and Dwight Quintero. Meanwhile, they also defeated the high-flying San Juan Jabloteh in one of the earlier rounds.

Police, though, who finished third in the 2024/25 tier one campaign, will try their best to end the Cinderella run from Defence Force's tier two unit. Police will contest the 2025 CFU Club Shield in TT from July 26-August 3 and will be eager to end the domestic campaign on a triumphant note.

In the other semifinal which will be played from 8 pm, favourites and reigning champs Defence Force (tier one) will take on tier two team MIC Matura Reunited. The Densill Theobald-coached team just got by Club Sando 1-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, with flanker Shaquille Bertrand scoring the lone item in what was a tight game.

Though the Army/Coast Guard combination are blessed with depth throughout their squad, they will have to do without the services of key players such as Isaiah Garcia, goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire, Kaihim Thomas and the pair of Isaiah Leacock and captain and playmaker Kevin Molino, who ended the league campaign with 16 goals apiece. The aforementioned players are on national duty with the Soca Warriors, who will be competing at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup from June 14-July 6.

The Army/Coast Guard combination are looking to secure a domestic double, having sauntered to the 2024/25 tier one title on the back of a flawless 22-game unbeaten league run.

The First Citizens Cup winners will receive a $100,000 prize, with the runners-up pocketing $50,000. Last year, a lethal Leacock hat-trick took Defence Force (tier one) to the knockout title as they defeated AC Port of Spain 3-1.

The First Citizens final is scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff on June 18 at the Ato Boldon venue.