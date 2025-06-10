Adrian Gomez offers landscaping services for 'two bobbies'

Adrian Gomez Gomez picked up a brush cutter to raise money for his church’s football team. That small act bloomed into something much bigger. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

On any given scroll through social media, it’s hard to miss Adrian “The Bobbie Man” Gomez, clad in his signature blue long-sleeved company shirt and black work pants, approaching a stranger’s overgrown yard with quiet confidence.

He introduces himself, enquires gently about the tangled brush and sometimes waist-high grass, and then makes an unexpected offer: to cut it all for two bobbies.

For those who are confused, the Bobbie in question refers to the Charles Chocolates Bobbie, a jumbo peanut covered in milk chocolate, sugar, cocoa powder, and confectionery glaze, sold for 50 cents.

"I love Bobbie," he admits with a broad smile.

These aren’t just random homes, though. More often than not, the properties he visits look neglected, even abandoned, hinting at lives touched by hardship. But Gomez isn’t there to judge, profit, or exploit. He’s there to serve.

For Gomez, landscaping is more than lawn care: it’s a mission. A way to restore dignity, offer peace of mind, and bring relief to those for whom yard maintenance is a luxury far down the list, often way below food or medication.

He says It is not just about the grass: it’s about giving someone one less thing to worry about.

Based in Cumuto, Gomez’s philanthropic mission quietly doubles as marketing for his landscaping business, which he acknowledges. But his story began not with business goals but a gesture of goodwill.

A passionate footballer, Gomez picked up a brush cutter to raise money for his church’s football team. That small act bloomed into something much bigger.

“Curiosity is really what inspired this idea. The business side of me wanted to know what would happen if I broke the stereotypical ‘wakaman mentality’ and transformed that image into a business.”

In local slang, a “wakaman” is someone from the neighbourhood who cuts grass with a brush cutter. It’s usually a casual arrangement, no formal business setup, no receipts, just cash and done.

Gomez, 26, who holds an associate degree in agri-business from the UWI, set out to challenge the perception of "cutting grass." He aims to show landscaping can be both skilled and professional.

“For some, it might be a chore or quick money, but for professional landscapers or people who treat it as a business, it's more: its a statement of their best foot forward. We take pride in how we work, look and treat our clients.”

His business, UNIXG Landscapers Ltd, is a reflection of that mindset and a deeply personal one. The name carries a double meaning. The “UNI” is a nod to his unibrow – something he once considered a flaw during his school days at Malabar Secondary School but now sees as a symbol of uniqueness. The “G” is for Gomez. He also explains:

“The second meaning is UNITED BY GOD—UNI(X)G.”

Gomez’s growing social media presence took on a life of its own when he launched what he calls the Bobbie Promo. A fan introduced him to US-based YouTuber SB Mowing, who films himself offering free lawn care to those in need. Inspired, Gomez wanted to adopt a similar concept but with his own local flair.

“I didn’t want it to feel like charity. Trinidadians are proud people, and I didn’t want anyone to feel pitied. So I decided to charge them just two ‘bobbies’, our slang for $1, and called it the Bobbie Promo.”

Gomez said the Bobbie promotion also gives those who are unable to pay a sense of independence , and the Bobbies always put a smile on his face. “It gives the impression that they’re paying, even though it’s really symbolic,” he explained.

“That way, they feel like they’re helping me promote my service, not just receiving a handout.”

And that’s how the nickname The Bobbie Man was born.

He laughs, recalling how people now recognise him in public, often mistaking him at first for Certified Sampson, another well-known Trinidadian personality.

“It’s funny, but it means a lot. The recognition isn’t the goal, though. I’m just happy to see that the road I’m carving out seems to be going somewhere.”

More than a business strategy, Gomez’s videos have become an uplifting glimpse into the resilience of everyday people.

“Some people really have it tough, like, really tough. And yet they smile, push through, and keep going like it’s just another day. These experiences keep me grounded. They remind me to be grateful, because no matter what I’m facing, someone else has it harder.”

He said the ripple effects have been heartwarming, as viewers sometimes reach out to help those featured in his videos.

"Honestly, I am surprised by the amount of people that have reached out to donate to those in my video. They even sponsored gas, string and money just to keep the good deed going."

As he reflects on his six-month journey, Gomez is humbled by the outpouring of love and support he’s received. His advice to others is simple:

“The best thing you can do is not be shy: establish your online presence for your business. People love seeing the personality behind the brand. And be consistent with it!”

He speaks passionately about the potential his videos hold, not just in terms of growing his business, but also in its ability to inspire and make a real impact across the country and beyond.

"My hope is to one day reach the entire Caribbean, not just through my content but by personally visiting other islands and making a difference in the lives of the disenfranchised. I want to establish branches in every neighbouring island."