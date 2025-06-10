AC PoS grouped with reigning champs Arnett Gardens for CFU Club Shield

(FILE) AC Port of Spain's Michael Chaves (L) in action against La Horquetta Rangers during a TT Premier Football League Tier I match. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

FORMER TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) winners AC Port of Spain have been grouped with defending CFU Club Shield champions Arnett Gardens for the 2025 edition of the tournament which will be held from July 26-August 3 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The draw for the 2025 CFU Club Shield was conducted on June 9, with AC PoS placed in group D alongside Martinique's Club Franciscain, Anguilla' Doc's United, Dominica's Dublanc FC, Cayman Islands club Scholars International SC and the Jamaica Premier League's Arnett Gardens. The 24-team CFU Club Shield competition will feature four groups of six, with Miscellaneous Police FC also set to compete as the clubs aim for a top two overall finish which will guarantee qualification to the 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup which will be contested from August to December.

Police and AC PoS qualified for the Club Shield after finishing third and fourth respectively in the 2024/25 TTPFL season.

Police, who were one of the four pot one clubs, have been placed in group C alongside Antigua's All Saints United, Sint Maarten's SCSA Eagles, Suriname's SV Transvaal, Barbados' Weymouth Wales and the British Virgin Islands' Wolues FC.

With matches being played via a Swiss-style format which will see each team playing two matches apiece, group matches will be contested from July 26-29, with only the four group winners advancing to the next stage. The semis will be played on August 1, with the final and third-place playoff scheduled for August 3.

Last August, Arnett Gardens got a 1-0 win over Antigua's Grenades FC to clinch the CFU Club Shield crown.

Fixtures for this year's edition will be released later this week.

CFU Club Shield groupings:

Group A: AC Capoise, Academia Quintana, Academy Eagles, La Clery Football, Rovers SC, SV Real Rincon.

Group B: AS Etoile De Matoury, Guyana Defence Force, Moca FC, Paradise FC International, St Paul's United Strikers, SV Britannia.

Group C: All Saints United, Miscellaneous Police FC, SCSA Eagles, SV Transvaal, Weymouth Wales, Wolues FC.

Group D: AC Port of Spain, Arnett Gardens, Club Franiscain, Docs United, Dublanc FC, Scholars International SC.