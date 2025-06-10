6 held in Eastern, Tobago police divisions for various offences

SEIZED: Quantities of cocaine (in the sealed packets top and lower left) and three heavily wrapped packs of compressed marijuana, right, seized in Tobago during an anti-crime exercise on June 9. - Photo courtesy TTPS

SIX suspects have been arrested for various offences during anti-crime police exercises on June 9. The exercises were held in Eastern and Tobago divisions.

A TTPS release said that Rio Claro police conducted road check duties between 2.20 am and 6.50 pm, during which they stopped the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra car which contained another occupant.

During a search, officers found a pistol, two ammunition magazines and 32 rounds of ammunition. The two occupants, a 40-year-old man from Tacarigua and a 21-year-old Port of Spain woman were arrested and are assisting in the investigations.

In Valencia, police held an exercise between 4.30 pm and 7 pm, and intercepted a white Kia K2700 pick-up truck with three occupants, including a 17-year-old male.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition being found. The minor and the other two aged 46 and 22, both of Valencia, were arrested.

The teenager is said to be wanted by detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) in relation to a murder in the Sangre Grande district which was committed in March.

In the Tobago Division, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise around 10.15 pm, during which they proceeded to the Riseland district, where they observed a white Tiida car that was involved in a recent robbery incident.

Checks of a nearby apartment building resulted in the discovery of 2.6 kilos of compressed marijuana and a quantity of cocaine. A man later arrested in connection with the report robbery. No arrests were made in connection with the discovery of the illegal narcotics.

Investigations are ongoing into all of the above incidents.