THA 2025-2026 budget on June 23

Petal-Ann Roberts. -

THA Finance Secretary Petal-Ann Roberts will present Tobago’s budget for fiscal 2025-2026 in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on June 23.

She made the announcement on June 9 whilst speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show.

In fiscal 2024-2025, the THA received $2.599 billion, well short of the $3.956 billion it had requested to manage its affairs.