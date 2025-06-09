Self-taught videographer creates his own Harpy Lyef

Jamelle Lovelace believes the creative industry can be a powerful tool for youth development. - Photo courtesy Jamelle Lovelace

The first photograph was captured in 1826 by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce – a simple image of a courtyard at his estate in France. As for video, the earliest surviving film, Roundhay Garden Scene, was recorded in 1888: a silent clip lasting just two seconds.

Since those pioneering moments, photography and film have evolved dramatically, preserving trillions of images and videos that capture fleeting moments and shape our collective memory.

Adding his contribution to this ever-evolving visual landscape is 31-year-old Jamelle Lovelace, originally from Sangre Grande. His foray into the media industry began a decade ago, fresh out of high school, not as a videographer but as an aspiring artiste searching for an affordable music video.

“I was looking for a reasonably priced video and realised most were way out of budget, ranging from $30,000 to $60,000,” Lovelace recalls. “So, I borrowed a friend’s camera, later bought my own, and taught myself to edit using YouTube. I fell in love with the media side of entertainment, and I built a career from it.”

Speaking with Newsday at his home studio in Arima, Lovelace radiates with enthusiasm, the kind of energy of someone who turned their creative passion into a full-time business.

A defining moment came when he realised that long days at a regular job were draining his spirit and not quite paying off. That grim realisation, as he puts it, gave birth to the name of his brand: Harpy Lyef Entertainment, a clever twist on happy life.

“I was earning more in a week doing what I loved than I was making in a month working ten-hour days,” he recalls.

Though he dabbled early on, it wasn’t until two years in that Lovelace began to pursue media work professionally. Today, with over eight years of experience under his belt, his company offers a suite of services: videography, photography, livestreaming, video editing, 360 photo booths, business consulting, social media management, and content creation.

Harpy Lyef Entertainment also includes weddings and music videos in branding content and portrait sessions. Lovelace believes the creative industry can be a powerful tool for youth development.

“There’s not just money, but value in the creative sector,” he says. “If we support children in non-traditional careers, we can help steer them away from crime and other negative influences.”

During the interview, Lovelace was multitasking, editing a client’s footage while speaking with Newsday. He’s especially passionate about music videos.

“Music videos bring out my most creative side. They challenge me to think, plan, and manage teams. And they offer the potential to showcase my work to global audiences.”

He also manages and mentors emerging artists, helping them not only discover their aesthetic but also understand the business side of the industry.

Asked if there’s one project that stands out, Lovelace finds it hard to choose.

“There isn’t just one. A lot of what I do is with up-and-coming artistes. Seeing them grow into superstars, or even just accomplish a personal dream, that’s unforgettable. When clients still share my work years after a shoot, telling me how much it meant to them, that’s the reward.”

Today, most of Lovelace’s business comes from referrals and repeat clients, a testament to the quality of his work and his strong work ethic.

“Once a client reaches out, we go over the job details and budget. My team and I plan the best way to execute it, including equipment and site visits. Then, on the day, we show up, set up, and deliver to the best of our ability.”

Some of his clients include Destra Garcia, College Boy Jesse, the BP Renegades, C3 Centre, the late Trinibad artists Kyle "Rebel Sixx" Roberts and Kwinton "K Lion" Thomas and Jamaican dancehall artiste Kevon "Skeng" Douglas.

So what is it that sets Lovelace apart form the many other industry creatives out there?

“My work ethic and quality,” he says without hesitation. “I also create packages for small businesses and try to help wherever I can. My company is people-driven. I never forget that it’s the people who make, or break, a business. So, customer satisfaction is everything.”

But the journey has not been without challenges. One of the toughest aspects, he notes, is translating clients’ visions into reality.

“The key is communication, letting them express what they want and then using my experience to shape that vision in a way that works for everyone.”

Social media has played a massive role in building his brand, and its effectiveness led Lovelace to expand into social media marketing and content creation.

“Every business should prioritise social media. It’s free advertising, and when used right, it can boost your sales dramatically. I’ve used it to help countless clients build their brands.”

Despite the glitter and glamour that social media might suggest, Lovelace is quick to clarify that no two shoots are the same, and most don’t go exactly as planned.

“That’s why having the ability to adapt is essential. Experience has taught me to always have a plan B.”

Some of the key lessons he’s learned? Offer services that cater to everyone – not just one type of client. Create accessible packages so all people can benefit from your work.

His advice to those who want to break into the field is simple: just start.

“Pick up a camera and shoot. The fancy equipment will come in time, but that shouldn’t stop you from following your passion. Sometimes, you’ve got to go guerrilla style. I rely on my camera and laptop the most, it makes me mobile, so I can work with anyone, anywhere in the world.”

He says his guiding mantra has been and will continue to be, “Work on your craft and just go for it. It’s all about patience and trusting in God and in yourself.”

Looking ahead, Lovelace dreams of building a full-fledged media hub that provides all-in-one creative services to help businesses elevate their image and reach a global audience.

His next big venture, he said, is a new entertainment talk show, Jus Hot, where his company will interview guests from across the entertainment industry, offering a platform for talent and insights into the creative process.

No matter where the journey leads, Lovelace is committed to staying true to his passion.

“I love the freedom it brings, both creatively and financially. I get more time with family, I meet incredible people and see amazing places. Thinking about where I started and where I am now… it pushes me to keep striving for greatness.”