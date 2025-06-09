PNM's People's Champion slate complains of voter list delays

Balisier House, Port of Spain. - File photo

With just over two weeks to go before the PNM internal elections scheduled for June 22, the People's Champion slate has expressed its displeasure to the party's elections supervisory committee (ESC) regarding the delay in receiving voters' lists and information related to polling stations.

On June 7, the slate's attorney and candidate St Clair O'Neil issued an ultimatum, urging the ESC to rectify the issue no later than June 9.

"Our ability to conduct a comprehensive and equitable campaign hinges on the timely provision of this indispensable data. Failure to do so would result in our team considering all legal options available to us without further notice to the ESC," he said.

"Failure to comply could lead to legal action without further notice."

On June 5, O'Neil requested the official list of eligible voters and the full list of polling stations. He said prompt access to this information was essential to ensure a fair campaign, particularly for non-incumbent candidates.

He also raised concerns about ballot security in the seven-day gap between the voting day and the PNM's convention, when the results would be announced.

The People's Champions slate sought clarification on what safeguards would be in place to prevent tampering. In response, Dr Annalese Percy, secretary for the ESC, said polling stations for all constituencies had not yet been finalised.

She assured that the ESC would finalise membership listings and promised to share them "next week."

However, O'Neil expressed "sincere disappointment" over what it described as an "unacceptable delay."

"This significant delay severely impacts our ability to effectively canvass and engage with the electorate. With the election a mere 16 days away, every moment is critical for our campaign to reach and communicate with the voters," the letter said.

"The belated provision of this crucial data places the People's Champions Team at a profound and unfair disadvantage."

He said it was particularly concerning that other individuals, who seemingly have direct control or earlier access to the information, appeared to be able to commence their canvassing efforts well in advance of others.

"This creates an uneven playing field that compromises the principles of fairness and transparency essential to a democratic election."